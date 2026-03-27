UK freezes assets of 2 ISIS-linked Iraqis

Shafaq News- London

The United Kingdom on Friday sanctioned two Iraqi men for financing ISIS, imposing asset freezes, travel bans, and arms embargoes.

In a statement, the government said Sami Jasim Muhammad Jaata Al-Jaburi and Abd Al-Hamid Salim Ibrahim Brukan Al-Khatouni were designated for managing ISIS revenue streams.

Al-Jaburi oversaw the group’s finances, took part in “several terrorist operations,” and was involved in illicit oil smuggling, according to the statement, while Al-Khatouni served as an ISIS financial officer.

Both were added to the INTERPOL–UN Security Council Special Notice system.

ISIS historically relied on oil smuggling, taxation, and illicit trade, and United Nations assessments say it retains funds through hidden reserves and decentralized networks. In 2024, the UK expanded its counterterrorism sanctions to include ISIS facilitators involved in financing and logistics across the Middle East, as part of efforts to “disrupt the group’s decentralized funding networks.”