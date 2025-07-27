Shafaq News – London

AI chatbots like ChatGPT could worsen psychosis in vulnerable users, UK mental health experts caution, as reliance on AI for emotional support surges.

In a paper cited by The Telegraph, NHS psychiatrists and academic researchers warned that AI tools may trigger or intensify psychosis in vulnerable users by reinforcing delusions through uncritical engagement.

The authors explained that individuals with early psychotic symptoms could misread chatbot replies as confirmation of distorted beliefs, with no clinical guardrails to intervene.

The warning comes amid surging AI adoption, with ChatGPT alone downloaded over 900 million times, according to the report.

The findings escalate the debate over AI in mental health, as supporters promote these tools for expanding access while critics demand strict oversight to prevent harm where artificial interaction risks substituting for clinical care.

