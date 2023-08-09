UK and Turkey Forge Pact to Curb Illegal Mediterranean Migration

Shafaq News/ The United Kingdom and Turkey have inked a groundbreaking accord to staunch the tide of unlawful migrants traversing the Mediterranean.

The agreement entails a multi-faceted approach to counter the flow of illegal migrants passing through Turkey en route to Europe, as confirmed by government officials on both fronts.

Joint law enforcement operations poised to dismantle the nefarious networks that facilitate illicit migration are at the crux of this bilateral initiative. The scourge of migrant smuggling will be squarely tackled through coordinated efforts between the law enforcement agencies of both countries. Notably, measures will also be taken to curb the illicit trade in boat components, which is pivotal in enabling these dangerous journeys.

To fortify their collaborative resolve, the British government has committed to bolstering the establishment of a novel Turkish police station. This move amplifies the existing law enforcement cooperation, poised to elevate their joint capabilities significantly.

Prompt data dissemination is poised to serve as the linchpin of this comprehensive strategy. Customs data will undergo rapid sharing under the freshly minted memorandum of understanding, ensuring an agile response to emerging challenges.

The significance of this accord has been underscored by the UK Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, who lauded the burgeoning partnership between the two stalwart allies.

Braverman articulated that this collaborative endeavor will empower law enforcement agencies to tackle this global concern, mainly focusing on disrupting the supply chain associated with employing small boats for illegal migration.

The accord arrives on the cusp of an impending electoral cycle, where the pressing issue of illegal immigration has taken center stage in the British political arena.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made it a cornerstone of his policy platform to curtail the influx of illegal migrants, as the opposition Labor Party maintains a robust lead in prevailing opinion polls.