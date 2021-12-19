UAE to stop editing films for adult content with introduction of 21 age rating

Category: World

Date: 2021-12-19T18:23:08+0000

Shafaq News/ Films with adult content will no longer undergo editing or changes, following the introduction of a new 21 age rating in cinemas. The Media Regulatory Office said screenings will be shown without editing in their original “international version". Cinemas must adhere strictly to the new age rating, requiring proof of identification that a person is over 21. Though most international releases are given the go ahead in the Emirates, it is common for films with adult themes to have certain scenes cut. The highest age rating until now was 18, which relatively few releases come under. Editing is largely reserved for cinema performances. Content shown on home streaming services and airline flight services is rarely edited. In 2018, the government said there must be age ratings on a broader range of content, including books and video games.

related

UAE finance minister dies on Wednesday

Date: 2021-03-24 06:56:28

UAE high-profile delegation arrives in Damascus

Date: 2021-11-09 13:15:33

Netanyahu describes his country's deal with UAE as "Historic"

Date: 2020-08-13 16:36:39

Israel seeks to expand relations with UAE, foreign minister says

Date: 2021-06-30 16:41:46

UAE halts flights to Belarus as migrant crisis exacerbates

Date: 2021-11-15 10:36:30

First official position against the UAE-Israel agreement

Date: 2020-08-18 21:06:57

Tom Barrack’s arrest puts the spotlight on United Arab Emirates’ crucial role in Trump’s foreign policy

Date: 2021-07-21 12:36:11

Israel, Jordan to sign UAE-mediated energy and water agreement

Date: 2021-11-21 06:30:11