UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities on terror list

Category: World

Date: 2021-09-13T19:32:09+0000
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities on terror list
Shafaq News/ The UAE has added 38 individuals and 15 entities to its terror designation list, according to state-run WAM news agency.

The decision, WAM stated, comes within the framework of the UAE's efforts to target and disrupt networks associated with the financing of terrorism and its associated activities.

The UAE labeled four Emiratis, two Lebanese, eight Yemenis, five Syrians, five Iranians, six Nigerians, two Iraqis, one each from India, Afghanistan, Britain, Saint Kitts-Navis, Russia, and Jordan.

It also designated the following entities on its terror list: 1 - Athar Al Rayaa Trading Company 2 - Hamriya Arzo International FZE Co. FZE 3 - Hanan Shipping Company 4 - Four Corners Petroleum Company 5 - Sasco Logistics Company 6 - Al Jarmozi General Trading Company 7 - Al Jarmozi Shipping and Clearance Company / LLC. LLC / 8 - Al Jarmozi Company for Transporting Materials by Heavy and Light Trucks / LLC / 9 - Nasser Al Jarmozi General Trading Company / LLC / 10 - Nasser Al Jarmozi Shipping and Clearing Company LLC 11 - Wave Tech Computer LLC 12 - NYPI Trading - FZE 13 - KCL General Trading FZE 14 - Al-Anma Group 15 - Al-Amqi & Brothers Exchange Company.

Source: Al-Arabiya

