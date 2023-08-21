U.S. to urge all Americans to get booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine this fall

Shafaq News/ The Biden administration plans to urge all Americans to get a booster of the coronavirus vaccine this fall, a White House official said.

The official said the administration is making the recommendation in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United States.

"While overall infection levels remain low, we are seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations, particularly among unvaccinated people," the official said. "We believe getting a booster shot is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from getting sick."