US President tests positive for COVID-19

Category: World

Date: 2022-07-21T17:05:19+0000
US President tests positive for COVID-19

Shafaq News/ US President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, the White House announced.

In a statement, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden, 79, is experiencing "very mild symptoms" and has begun taking Paxlovid. This antiviral therapy was recommended by Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the president's physician.

He will continue to work remotely from his residence at the White House, where he is expected to self-isolate for at least five days, according to current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The president is fully vaccinated and twice-boosted. He received his first two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shortly before his inauguration in January 2021. Then, he received a Pfizer booster shot in September and another in late March.

