U.S. military experts advise Israel on Gaza strategy, focusing on special operations

Shafaq News/ In preparation for a potential ground attack on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army has enlisted the expertise of American military advisors, including Gen. James Glenn, a former commander of the Naval Special Operations Command with extensive experience in urban warfare during the Iraq War. President Joe Biden's administration sent General Glenn to aid the Israeli military in planning their operation.

Sources revealed that the U.S. advisors stationed in Israel emphasize the importance of avoiding large-scale ground assaults similar to those seen in the Iraq War. Instead, they advocate for precision air strikes and targeted special operations raids. These strategies, developed during the Battle of Fallujah in 2004, aim to minimize civilian casualties and prevent hostage situations, thereby reducing the risk of escalating tensions in the region.

The advisors draw from lessons learned during the Iraq War, focusing on urban warfare tactics that prioritize the safety of military personnel and civilians. The aim is to assist Israeli forces in confronting Hamas effectively while minimizing collateral damage.

Discussions between the U.S. and Israeli military officials are ongoing, focusing on refining strategies to address the complex challenges posed by the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.