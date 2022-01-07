Report

Date: 2022-01-07T11:02:36+0000
U.S. hints at Iranian involvement in the recent attacks on its interests in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Without directly implicating Iran, U.S. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the recent attacks on the U.S. interests in Iraq might be related to the anniversary of the Iranian Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, and Vienna talks.

Psaki said in a briefing earlier today, "officially, we don't have any specific attribution today, in terms of the particular group by name or groups who might be responsible for this. We don't have anything new on that front."

"We can't say definitively who caused them or why the attacks seem to have stepped up. It is certainly possible that it can be related to the talks in Vienna or the anniversary of the Soleimani strike," The spokesperson said.

