Security source debunks claims of new US forces at K1 Base in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a security source refuted reports of new US forces arriving at K1 Airbase in Kirkuk.

The source dismissed claims of 60 US personnel, including officers and soldiers, along with reconnaissance aircraft being deployed at the base.

“The troops currently at K1 Base are part of the International Coalition fighting ISIS,” the source stated. “These forces are present with the knowledge of the Joint Operations Command and are supported by a French unit using advanced communication technologies to track ISIS elements.”

The source also clarified that US forces are exclusively stationed at Ain Al-Asad Airbase, and the security agreement between Iraq and the United States regulates their numbers.

K1 Base, situated on the main road between Kirkuk and al-Dibis, served as a US headquarters from 2003 until 2012 and was the base for the 12th Iraqi Army Division, which was dissolved in 2014 after ISIS took control of parts of Kirkuk. The base now accommodates Iraqi Army personnel.

Earlier reports had suggested that a new armed force from the International Coalition had been deployed to K1 Base to participate in operations against ISIS, protect the British Oil Joint Petroleum (BP) facilities, and in response to regional tensions.