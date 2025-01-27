Iraq’s Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya rejects disarmament, pledges resistance

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi group Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya (HAAA), reaffirmed its refusal to disarm or dissolve, reiterating its commitment to resistance against US forces in the country.

Ali Al-Fatlawi, a senior member of the group, told Shafaq News, “Disarmament is unrealistic as long as US forces remain in Iraq.”

He underscored the group’s mission to resist the “occupier” and revealed that they are “closely monitoring agreements between Baghdad and Washington on troop withdrawal timelines.”

The HAAA stance comes amid ongoing efforts by the Iraqi government to integrate armed factions into official security institutions, including the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). Some faction leaders, however, insist on maintaining independence, framing themselves as part of Iraq’s “Axis of Resistance.”

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has stressed his administration’s commitment to integrating these factions into legal and institutional frameworks. He recently highlighted his government’s vision to build “a new Iraq rooted in its Arab civilizational heritage.”

Meanwhile, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, during a visit to London, highlighted a shift in societal attitudes, noting that armed groups operating outside the state framework are increasingly unacceptable.

Notably, HAAA and its secretary-general, Haydar Muzhir Ma'lak al-Sa'idi, have been designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) group by the US State Department. The group is part of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq (IRI), a coalition of multiple Iran-backed factions.

Observers suggest that integrating armed factions into Iraq’s security institutions could protect them from potential military strikes by the United States or its allies, while also strengthening the country’s sovereignty and security framework.