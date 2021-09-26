Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

U.S. agency to probe Amtrak derailment that killed 3 in Montana

Category: World

Date: 2021-09-26T06:32:37+0000
U.S. agency to probe Amtrak derailment that killed 3 in Montana

Shafaq News/ At least three people died on Saturday and some passengers were injured after an Amtrak train derailed in north-central Montana, an official at the local sheriff's office said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said late on Saturday it will investigate the incident.

The Seattle-bound Empire Builder train had about 141 passengers and 16 crew aboard when eight cars derailed near the town of Joplin at about 4 p.m. MDT (2200 GMT), Amtrak said in a statement.

People trapped aboard soon after the derailment have all been taken off the train, said the official at the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

There were multiple injuries but no final count, the official added. A social media user posted photos of train cars on their side after the incident and other damaged train cars.

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear.

The 10-car train with two locomotives had departed from Chicago.

Amtrak said Empire Builder trains originating on Saturday are canceled between Minot, North Dakota, and Shelby, Montana, while on Sunday the westbound Empire Builder train will terminate in Minneapolis and an eastbound Empire Builder train will originate in Minneapolis.

Source: Reuters

related

US federal election security: 2020 election is the most secure in American history

Date: 2020-11-13 06:15:07
US federal election security: 2020 election is the most secure in American history

Biden says US won't lift sanctions to bring Iran back to the table

Date: 2021-02-07 16:59:44
Biden says US won't lift sanctions to bring Iran back to the table

China sanctions US officials

Date: 2020-08-10 10:42:20
China sanctions US officials

US-China cold war could split world in two, UN chief says

Date: 2021-09-20 16:59:54
US-China cold war could split world in two, UN chief says

US imposes new sanctions on Iran, targeting individual, entity

Date: 2020-12-03 17:20:23
US imposes new sanctions on Iran, targeting individual, entity

Johns Hopkins professor claims the US will reach herd immunity by APRIL

Date: 2021-02-20 20:17:39
Johns Hopkins professor claims the US will reach herd immunity by APRIL

US accuses Iran of raiding a ship in the Gulf

Date: 2020-08-13 06:08:39
US accuses Iran of raiding a ship in the Gulf

US Condemns Sudan Coup Attempt

Date: 2021-09-22 05:55:33
US Condemns Sudan Coup Attempt