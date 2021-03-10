Report

U.S. Republican supports imposing sanctions on Turkey

Date: 2021-03-10T06:20:50+0000
Shafaq News/ U.S. Republican Senator Jim Risch expressed concerns about the steps taken against parties in the Turkish opposition.

 Risch said to Sky News Arabia all the oppositions in all countries should have the opportunity to participate in civil actions.

 On imposing sanctions on Turkey, the Republican senator affirmed his supports imposing sanctions on Ankara for its Russian S-400 missile system.

 Risch also said that Turkey's purchasing and testing the Russian defense system is “an unacceptable behavior from a NATO”, noting that Turkey is worsen its alliance with the United States , “It poses a threat to the F-35 program and other programs related to NATO and the United States.

 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's relationship with President Vladimir Putin will have consequences, The Republican senator concluded.

