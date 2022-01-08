Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

U.N. launches Sudanese political process to end post-coup crisis

Category: World

Date: 2022-01-08T17:02:13+0000
U.N. launches Sudanese political process to end post-coup crisis

Shafaq News/ The United Nations said on Saturday it would invite Sudanese military leaders, political parties and other groups to take part in a “political process” aimed at ending a crisis unleashed by a coup in October.

U.N. mediation in the weeks after the coup succeeded in reinstating Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, but his resignation last week deepened uncertainty around Sudan’s political future and a transition towards elections scheduled for 2023.

Neighbourhood-based resistance committees, political parties and other pro-democracy groups have carried out an ongoing campaign of protests under a “no negotiation” slogan, and crackdowns by security forces have left at least 60 dead.

Unless a new course towards a transition and credible elections can be charted, more instability within and beyond Sudanese borders is likely, analysts and diplomats have said.

“All measures taken to date have not succeeded in restoring the course of this transformation,” U.N. Special Representative Volker Perthes said in a statement announcing the launch of the U.N.-facilitated process.

“The ... repeated violence against largely peaceful protesters has only served to deepen the mistrust among all political parties in Sudan,” he added.

Sudan’s military, armed movements, political parties, civil society and resistance committees will be invited to participate, the U.N. statement said.

Source: Reuters

related

Sudan excuses the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign affairs from his duties

Date: 2020-08-19 12:05:09
Sudan excuses the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign affairs from his duties

US suspends $700 million in aid after Sudan coup

Date: 2021-10-25 20:33:12
US suspends $700 million in aid after Sudan coup

Sudan seizes same “Beirut Blast” explosive materials

Date: 2020-09-16 15:23:15
Sudan seizes same “Beirut Blast” explosive materials

Sudan security forces shoot dead two protesters, doctors say

Date: 2021-10-30 16:48:03
Sudan security forces shoot dead two protesters, doctors say

Sudan formalizes a peace deal with “rebels”

Date: 2020-10-03 12:35:28
Sudan formalizes a peace deal with “rebels”

5 killed by Sudan security forces amid renewed protests, activists say

Date: 2021-11-13 19:06:55
5 killed by Sudan security forces amid renewed protests, activists say

Sudan’s Cabinet votes to repeal Israel boycott law

Date: 2021-04-07 14:21:05
Sudan’s Cabinet votes to repeal Israel boycott law

The United Nations is extending the work of its mission in Afghanistan

Date: 2021-09-17 17:02:02
The United Nations is extending the work of its mission in Afghanistan