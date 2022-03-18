Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

U.K. Withdraws Broadcast License of Russia Today

Category: World

Date: 2022-03-18T09:01:50+0000
U.K. Withdraws Broadcast License of Russia Today

Shafaq News/ Ofcom has revoked Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT’s UK license with immediate effect.

The TV watchdog said RT’s licensee, ANO TV Novosti, is “not fit and proper” to hold a licence amid 29 ongoing investigations into the “due impartiality of the news and current affairs coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”.

A statement released by the regulator on Friday said: “We consider the volume and potentially serious nature of the issues raised within such a short period to be of great concern – especially given RT’s compliance history, which has seen the channel fined £200,000 for previous due impartiality breaches.

“In this context, we launched a separate investigation to determine whether ANO TV Novosti is fit and proper to retain its licence to broadcast.”

Ofcom chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes said: “Freedom of expression is something we guard fiercely in this country, and the bar for action on broadcasters is rightly set very high.

“Following an independent regulatory process, we have today found that RT is not fit and proper to hold a licence in the UK.

“As a result we have revoked RT’s UK broadcasting licence.”

Source: Bloomberg

related

Erdogan urges Putin to declare Ukraine ceasefire and make peace

Date: 2022-03-06 19:41:40
Erdogan urges Putin to declare Ukraine ceasefire and make peace

Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard

Date: 2022-02-24 05:33:35
Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard

Russia to expel 10 US diplomats and sanction eight officials

Date: 2021-04-16 16:43:03
Russia to expel 10 US diplomats and sanction eight officials

UK: no talks with Russia before withdrawing from Ukraine

Date: 2022-02-27 13:37:23
UK: no talks with Russia before withdrawing from Ukraine

Russia aborts a multi-city series of attacks 

Date: 2021-07-05 12:38:12
Russia aborts a multi-city series of attacks 

Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war

Date: 2022-01-03 15:45:13
Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp face ban over hate speech policy, Russian media reports

Date: 2022-03-11 15:45:28
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp face ban over hate speech policy, Russian media reports

To avoid Afghanistan's scenario, US devises a plan to evacuate Americans from Ukraine if Russia Invades

Date: 2022-02-09 16:01:31
To avoid Afghanistan's scenario, US devises a plan to evacuate Americans from Ukraine if Russia Invades