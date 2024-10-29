Turkiye neutralizes two PKK Commanders in intelligence-led operation in southeast

Shafaq News/ Turkish forces neutralized two PKK terrorists listed in Turkiye’s “orange category” of wanted individuals, following a coordinated counter-terrorism operation in southeastern Siirt province, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Tuesday.

The two militants, known by their codenames Ferhat Serhildan (Ilhan Tekinalp) and Devrim Cudi (Recep Kipcak), were identified as leaders of PKK operations in the Kato Jirka region, Turkiye’s Interior Ministry confirmed. They were reportedly neutralized in an operation, dubbed "GÜRZ-24," led by the Turkish Gendarmerie.

Supported by J-SİHA drones, ATAK helicopters, and armored vehicles, the operation took place in the rural area of Pervari. “Turkish forces, including Gendarmerie Commando Teams and security guards, coordinated closely with the Mardin Provincial Gendarmerie Command to target the militants,” the ministry stated.

According to authorities, “both individuals had a history of involvement in extorting food and supplies from locals in the Botan region and issuing threats against residents and security forces. They were also implicated in the September 13 killing of a civilian in a plateau area between Şırnak and Van, a region that has seen heightened security tensions.”

Yerlikaya praised the Turkish Gendarmerie for their efforts, reiterating the government’s firm stance on counter-terrorism, stating, “We will not stop until the last terrorist is neutralized.”