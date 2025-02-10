Turkiye “neutralizes” three PKK members in northern Syria

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced that it “neutralized” three Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) members in northern Syria.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to refer to individuals who have been killed, captured, or surrendered.

The ministry said in a statement that “Turkish army units targeted the militants in areas controlled by Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.”

Notably, Turkiye has conducted several military operations in northern Syria in cooperation with the Syrian National Army, including Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018, and Peace Spring in 2019, targeting “PKK elements and ISIS.”

The Turkish Defense Ministry continues to conduct strikes against PKK/YPG elements, citing concerns over "border security and preventing militant activity near Turkish-controlled areas," and what it calls "efforts by PKK-affiliated groups to destabilize the region."