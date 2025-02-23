Turkiye "neutralizes" eight PKK members in Iraq and Syria

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Turkish forces confirmed the '‘neutralization’’ of several members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Iraq and Syria.

The term "neutralized" is commonly used by Turkish authorities to describe individuals who have been killed, captured, or surrendered.

In a post on X, the Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed that eight PKK militants were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock region, two in northern Iraq and six others in northern Syria.

Terörist neredeyse hedefimiz orası!Kahraman Türk Silahlı Kuvvetlerimiz, Irak’ın kuzeyindeki Pençe-Kilit Operasyonu bölgesinde tespit ettiği 2 PKK’lı terörist ile Suriye'nin kuzeyinde belirlediği 6 PKK/YPG'li teröristi etkisiz hâle getirdi. Terörü kaynağında yok etmek için… pic.twitter.com/ZzCCdI9oVt — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) February 23, 2025

The operation, which began in April 2021, aims to eliminate PKK elements in the Kurdish-majority regions of Iraq, particularly in areas such as Gara, Hakurk, and Matin.

The PKK is classified as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the European Union.