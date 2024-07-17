Turkiye neutralizes 10 PKK fighters in Iraq and Syria

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the neutralization of ten members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Iraq and Syria.

The Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply that the person in interest has been killed or captured.

In a statement, the ministry said, "Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralized 8 PKK terrorists detected in the Hakurk, Gara, and Claw-Lock Operation regions in Duhok of Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq and 2 PKK/YPG terrorists in the Peace Spring region in northern Syria."

Tukriye frequently carries out operations against the PKK, which is active in several regional countries, including Iraq, Syria, and Iran.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.