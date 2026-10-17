Shafaq News- Ankara

Turkiye will double its natural gas production in the Black Sea to 20 million cubic meters per day in 2027 as the Osman Gazi floating production platform begins operations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

“Today, we are opening a brand-new page in our energy history. We are sending Osman Gazi, essentially a floating industrial facility, off to its duty station in the Black Sea,” Erdogan said in a video message marking the platform's departure from Filyos Port.

He described Osman Gazi as the first production facility under the Blue Homeland, Turkiye's maritime vision, which forms part of its Century of Turkiye initiative. The facility is equipped with 21 units to process natural gas extracted from wells in the Sakarya Gas Field and transport it to Filyos through subsea pipelines.

Speaking at the same event, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar called the vessel as Turkiye's first floating natural gas processing facility.

“Our goal is to ignite the flare tower at the Sakarya Gas Field before the end of this year,” he said, citing Ankara’s plan to increase oil production by state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) to 1 million barrels per day by 2028.