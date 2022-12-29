Turkiye arrests 40 foreign nationals in raids against ISIS

Shafaq News/At least 40 foreign nationals were detained in raids across Türkiye against the ISIS terrorist group, Anadolu News Agency reported on Thursday.

Security forces in the northwestern Bursa province carried out simultaneous raids to nab 16 suspects who were found to be operating on behalf of Daesh/ISIS in Syria and Iraq, the Agency added

The suspects are Syrian, Iraqi, and Azerbaijani nationals.

Separately, 24 foreign nationals with suspected links to the ISIS terror group were arrested in Türkiye's capital Ankara.

Police launched raids against 30 suspects who were found to be in contact with ISIS members in conflict zones