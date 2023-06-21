Turkiye and Iraq Strengthen Cooperation in Combating Terrorism: Positive Results Expected

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler announced that Turkiye and Iraq would enhance their cooperation in combating terrorism, expressing confidence in achieving positive outcomes in this field.

According to Anadolu, Güler stated, in a press conference, that Turkiye continues to combat terrorism with increasing momentum and determination, and they will strengthen cooperation with Iraq to yield positive results.

In response to a question regarding the recent meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the President of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, in Ankara, the minister explained that the meeting has a positive impact on strengthening cooperation with Iraq in counter-terrorism file.

The closed meeting between Erdogan and Barzani took place on Tuesday in Ankara, with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also in attendance.

Earlier in a press conference, Lieutenant General Abd al-Wahhab al-Saadi, the commander of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service, hinted that operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) could be conducted, similar to operations against other terrorist organizations if instructed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohamed Shiaa Al-Sudani.