Turkish soldiers killed in explosion in KRI

Shafaq News / The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday that two soldiers were killed as a result of a landmine explosion in the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, the ministry said, "Two Turkish soldiers were killed in the Kurdistan Region due to the explosion of a landmine planted in the Claw-Lock operation area by members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)."

The ministry further added that the soldiers were swiftly transported to the hospital, but unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries.

The Turkish military launched Operation Claw-Lock in the northernmost part of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq in April of the previous year, with the aim of eliminating PKK fighters in the area.