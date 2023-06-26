Turkish military ‘neutralizes’ 4 PKK fighters in KRI

Shafaq News / Turkish security forces “neutralized” four PKK fighters in the Kurdistan Region during a military operation, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The fighters were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry said in a statement, adding that they are resolute in their efforts to “eliminate terrorism from its source”.

“Turkey will resolutely continue to fight against terrorism,” it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.