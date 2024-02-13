Turkish media: Israel blocks the arrival of aid to Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Turkish media disclosed that Israel "obstructs" delivering food supplies and flour donated by Turkish authorities to the residents of the Gaza Strip via UNRWA in Ashdod port.

Informed sources told Anadolu that Turkiye had given the flour and other dry foodstuffs it had donated to UNRWA in the port of Mersin, south of the country. It comes as part of the aid that Ankara provides to the Palestinians annually through UNRWA.

After finishing the delivery process, UNRWA loaded the aid, consisting of around 1100 containers that covered the needs of Gaza for a month, onto the ship sent to Mersin port.

The UNRWA ship carrying flour and dry food for Palestinians set sails towards Ashdod port for discharging, as per Israeli bodies' instructions.

After starting to deliver part of the cargo from the port to the Palestinians, the Israeli authorities stopped the process of transporting aid, according to the Turkish agency.

While UNRWA continues to negotiate with the Israeli authorities to continue distributing aid, Anadolu learned that the Turkish authorities, in turn, contacted Israel and entered the line to ensure the completion of the distribution of the remaining aid.