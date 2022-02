Shafaq News/ Turkish authorities apprehended at least 12 Iraqi nationals with suspected links with the terrorist organization of ISIS terror in northern Turkey, Anadolu Agency said on Tuesday.

Turkish police carried out raids in the Ilkadim, Atakum and Canik districts of Samsun province to nab the suspects, said the sources on condition of anonymity.

The arrestees werr found in possesion of "digital material", according to the Turkish news agency.