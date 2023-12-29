Turkish authorities arrest ISIS terroists planning attack on Iraqi embassy

Shafaq News / Turkish authorities have arrested several individuals, including officials linked to the ISIS terrorist organization, who were planning an attack on the Iraqi Embassy in the capital, Ankara.

This information was revealed today, Friday, according to the Turkish official news agency Anadolu.

The agency reported in an urgent news release that their country's authorities detained 32 suspects, among whom were three ISIS officials preparing to attack temples, churches, and the Iraqi Embassy in Ankara.