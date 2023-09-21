Turkey and Israel to boost energy cooperation following milestone meeting at UN

Shafaq News/ Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday that Turkey and Israel are poised to embark on collaborative energy drilling endeavors, marking a significant step towards strengthening their bilateral ties. Erdogan also revealed that the two countries will jointly operate energy networks connecting to Europe via Turkey.
The announcement came following a historic in-person meeting between Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the United Nations.
Addressing reporters after the U.N. General Assembly session in New York, Erdogan shared insights into their discussions and the future of their partnership. He mentioned that he and Netanyahu have agreed on reciprocal visits in the near future, with energy cooperation taking center stage.
Erdogan stated, "God willing, we will take this step without much delay, and we will commence energy drilling operations with Israel. Furthermore, we will establish energy transfer networks to Europe through Turkey, extending beyond Turkey itself."
He also highlighted their economic aspirations: "Currently, our total trade volume stands at $9.5 billion. We have agreed to increase this trade volume to a minimum of $15 billion in the initial phase."
Erdogan noted that discussions between the two leaders also encompassed the formation of a mechanism involving various ministries from both countries. This mechanism aims to enhance cooperation across multiple energy, tourism, and technology sectors.
The relationship between Turkey and Israel deteriorated significantly following a 2010 incident in which Israeli forces intercepted a pro-Palestinian activist ship attempting to breach the Gaza Strip blockade, resulting in the deaths of 10 Turks. Turkey responded by expelling Israel's ambassador. Although diplomatic ties were partially restored in subsequent years, further strains occurred due to clashes at the Gaza border and reciprocal expulsions of diplomats.
The recent thaw in relations began with a visit to Turkey by Israeli President Isaac Herzog in March 2022, followed by visits from both foreign ministers. However, a planned visit by Prime Minister Netanyahu in July was postponed due to health issues.
Turkey has also sought to improve relations with other regional rivals in recent years, extending overtures to Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia.