Turkey and Iran strengthen regional cooperation with 10 agreements

Shafaq News / Turkey and Iran have solidified their regional collaboration by signing 10 agreements. These pacts aim to enhance investments and foster economic and regional cooperation, particularly addressing the unique circumstances in Gaza. According to Iran's news agency, IRNA, the two nations signed these documents during the eighth meeting of the Supreme Committee for Mutual Cooperation held in the Turkish capital, Ankara. The signing ceremony was attended by the presidents of both countries, Ebrahim Raisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

President Raisi departed Tehran for Ankara on Wednesday with a high-level political and economic delegation to participate in the meeting. Erdogan formally welcomed them in a ceremonial event, followed by a closed-door summit between the two leaders. Subsequently, the eighth meeting of the joint high-level cooperation committee between the two countries commenced.

It is anticipated that the Iranian and Turkish presidents will conduct a joint press conference to elucidate the outcomes of this visit to the media. In December, both Iran and Turkey declared their intention to raise the volume of bilateral trade to $30 billion annually. This encompasses reinforcing banking and customs cooperation, along with collaboration in the fields of gas, energy, electricity, transit, and border trade development.