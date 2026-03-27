Trump weighs Iran war escalation but no option seen as ideal, CNN says

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump is weighing several options to escalate the war against Iran if diplomacy collapses, though none are viewed as “ideal,” CNN reported on Friday.

Citing sources familiar with the discussions, the report indicated that internal planning has intensified as Trump reviews next steps under mounting economic and political pressure to secure a decisive outcome. Pentagon officials have developed scenarios for the next phase, including potential US operations targeting sites inside Iran, carrying risks of “heavy casualties” without guaranteeing an end to the conflict.

Despite deploying additional troops to the region, it added, Trump has shown caution, wary that miscalculation could “turn the war into an increasingly bloody and prolonged endeavor.”

Separately, The Wall Street Journal, citing a former Pentagon official, estimated US losses during the first three weeks of the conflict, which began on Feb. 28, at between $1.4 billion and $2.9 billion.

Read more: Long war with Iran: A repetition of history, but with even less preparation