Trump to limit Congress access after Iran strike report leak

Shafaq News - Washington - Iran

The Trump administration is limiting classified intelligence sharing with Congress, CNN reported Thursday, after concerns that an internal assessment on US strikes in Iran was improperly disclosed.

A senior White House official told CNN that the administration believes a Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) report was compromised shortly after it was uploaded Monday night to CAPNET — a secure platform for sharing classified material with lawmakers — prompting a formal leak investigation.

The report — which indicated that the recent US strikes failed to destroy critical elements of Iran’s nuclear program, including enriched uranium stockpiles and centrifuge infrastructure — had triggered sharp reactions from senior officials. President Donald Trump had publicly dismissed the media coverage, accusing CNN and The New York Times of spreading false information and misrepresenting the outcome of the attacks.

Amid the fallout, the administration plans to brief the Senate on Thursday. The senior official confirmed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe are expected to participate.