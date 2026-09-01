Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump warned that Iran would be hit "at a much harder and higher level" if it retaliates against the latest US strikes near the Strait of Hormuz, as US forces launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iranian targets around the strategic waterway.

Trump said the strikes were retaliation for what he called a failed Iranian attempt to lay sea mines in the strait and for an Iranian missile attack on a US military base in Jordan. He claimed the mines had been "completely removed or detonated" and warned of an even larger attack held "in the wings," saying that when it was over "there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff and the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which oversees the country’s air defenses, said Iranian forces would deliver “crushing blows” in response to the US attack, adding that the longer the US military remained active in the region, the greater its losses would be.

Revolutionary Guard spokesperson Brig. Gen. Hossein Mohebbi said “harsh punishment” awaited the attackers and that Washington would regret the new strikes.

Read more: US strikes IRGC targets inside Iran near Hormuz