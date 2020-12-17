Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors are taking legal action to try to force him to live elsewhere

Shafaq News/ President Donald Trump's neighbors in Florida are taking legal action to try to prevent him from moving permanently to his Mar-a-Lago beach residence, according to a Washington Post report.

The president is said to be planning to move to Mar-a-Lago permanently when he leaves the White House on January 20. Some of his neighbors, however, have written a letter to Palm Beach authorities and the US Secret Service saying that Trump has no legal right to live there full time, The Post reported.

The Post said it obtained a copy of the letter, in which it says the neighbors mentioned an agreement that Trump signed in 1993 when he sought to turn what had been a residence into a private club.

Under the terms of the agreement, no guest is permitted to stay at the club for more than "three non-consecutive seven day periods" during one year.

The luxurious golf resort at Mar-a-Lago, long billed as Trump's "winter White House," has long been a favorite residence of Trump's among his sprawling networks of properties and golf clubs.

Trump is a lifelong New Yorker who grew up in the borough of Queens, but last year he switched his primary residence from Trump Tower in New York to Mar-a-Lago.

Though the move was said to be for tax purposes, Trump has spent a lot of time at his property in Florida during his presidency and is expected to base himself there after he leaves the White House.

Builders have started to renovate his private apartment at the resort in preparation for his departure from the White House, People magazine reported last week, while the first lady, Melania Trump, is also looking for schools in the area for the couple's son Barron, according to the same report.

"They have looked all over Palm Beach County and neighboring Broward County for just the right place," a source close to Melania Trump told People. "There are several options, and they will decide soon."