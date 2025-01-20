Trump reveals plans for 50% ownership of TikTok

Shafaq News/ President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intention to secure 50% ownership of the TikTok app as a condition for allowing its continued operation in the United States.

On the eve of his inauguration, Trump stated at a rally in Washington, D.C., that he would permit the app to continue operating in the U.S., but only if the United States holds a 50% ownership stake in TikTok.

Trump emphasized that "TikTok is worth nothing without approval to operate," adding that "if approved, their value could reach a trillion dollars."

He continued, "I am approving on behalf of the United States, so they will have a partner, the United States, and there will be many bidders. We will establish what we call a joint venture."

The popular app was inaccessible to US users for approximately 12 hours, coinciding with the scheduled implementation of a new US law.