Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Trump plans to depart Washington the morning of Inauguration Day

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-16T07:04:21+0000
Trump plans to depart Washington the morning of Inauguration Day

Shafaq News/ President Donald Trump now plans to leave Washington on the morning of Inauguration Day next Wednesday after considering a departure on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Trump, who had already said he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, is planning a ceremonial farewell at Joint Base Andrews, the base outside Washington where Air Force One is headquartered, the sources said.

The farewell could include a 21-gun salute, one source said.

The sources stressed that the plan could change. It was unclear whether Trump would speak on Wednesday.

Trump will then fly on to Palm Beach, Florida, to begin his post-presidency at his Mar-a-Lago club, the sources told Reuters. He is likely to be in Florida by the time Biden is inaugurated at midday on Wednesday.

A handful of White House aides plan to work for Trump in Palm Beach as the former real estate tycoon works on retaining his clout in the Republican Party.

Some advisers have been urging the president to host Biden for a White House meeting ahead of Inauguration Day, but there has been no sign Trump is willing to do that, an administration official said.

Trump, the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice, is planning to issue more pardons before leaving, according to sources who added that he has been considering the unprecedented option of pardoning himself.

Trump has been trying to head off a conviction in the Senate on articles of impeachment that are based on the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

A poll by the Pew Research Center said Trump is leaving the White House with the lowest job approval of his presidency (29%) and increasingly negative ratings for his post-election conduct.

Source: Reuters

related

Trump offers Tehran help in tackling Corona

Date: 2020-03-05 09:11:49
Trump offers Tehran help in tackling Corona

With partial blame for the Capitol attack, majority favors barring Trump from office

Date: 2021-01-15 13:23:28
With partial blame for the Capitol attack, majority favors barring Trump from office

Washington demands to abide by the truce and stresses withdrawal from Syria

Date: 2019-10-19 10:06:30
Washington demands to abide by the truce and stresses withdrawal from Syria

Iran responds to Trump about its agents attack on US forces in Iraq

Date: 2020-04-02 09:50:30
Iran responds to Trump about its agents attack on US forces in Iraq

Poll shows Trump's approval rating rise

Date: 2020-01-25 13:16:14
Poll shows Trump's approval rating rise

Trump: vaccine will be available by year's end

Date: 2020-05-04 09:23:58
Trump: vaccine will be available by year's end

US updates: Congressional lawmakers removed as protestors smash through Capitol's entrances

Date: 2021-01-06 21:14:15
US updates: Congressional lawmakers removed as protestors smash through Capitol's entrances

America planning to conclude a new arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Date: 2020-05-28 09:12:45
America planning to conclude a new arms deal with Saudi Arabia