Trump fails to sway Denmark on Greenland control

Shafaq News– Washington

US President Donald Trump pulled back from efforts to expand US control over Greenland after encountering firm resistance from Denmark and reaching the limits of Washington’s leverage, the New York Times reported.

According to the outlet, Trump explored applying pressure on Copenhagen over the Arctic territory but retreated when Danish authorities and Greenland’s leadership rejected any move challenging Danish sovereignty.

The US president has argued that Greenland is strategically vital due to its Arctic position, military importance, and role in growing competition with Russia and China.

Danish officials reiterated that Greenland is not for sale and that decisions over its future rest with its people, who enjoy wide self-rule within the Kingdom of Denmark. The episode, the outlet explained, underscored the constraints on US influence even among close allies, as geopolitical competition in the Arctic intensifies amid melting ice and expanding strategic routes.