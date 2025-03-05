Trump declares “America is back” in congressional address

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump declared that “the American dream cannot be stopped” during a congressional address, emphasizing that the nation regained its confidence just six weeks into his second term.

In his first speech before Congress since returning to the White House, Trump asserted, “America is back,” adding that “the American dream is growing – bigger and better than ever. It cannot be stopped, and our country is on the verge of an unprecedented comeback that the world may never witness again.”

Shortly after the speech began, several Democratic lawmakers disrupted proceedings with protest chants. The Speaker of the House warned that continued interruptions would lead to their removal from the chamber, and early in the session, Democratic Representative Al Green was ejected for disrupting the address.

Trump also criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, calling him “the worst president in US history.”