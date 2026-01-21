Trump claims broad support for gaza peacekeeping mission

Shafaq News– Davos

59 countries expressed interest in joining the peacekeeping force in Gaza and are willing to oust Hamas, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump further described Hamas as one of the remaining challenges, claiming that the group had agreed to give up its weapons, despite Hamas' repeated rejection of calls to disarm.

He said Washington would assess compliance within days, warning that failure to comply would lead to a rapid response, without outlining specific measures.

Meanwhile, the United States announced sanctions targeting what it described as covert Hamas funding networks, designating six Gaza-based organizations and the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad for allegedly providing support to the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

Last week, the White House announced the launch of the second phase of the peace plan for Gaza with the formation of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025), which endorsed Trump’s plan.