Trump campaign increases security following shooting incident at rally

Shafaq News/ The Donald Trump campaign has intensified armed security presence at its locations and advised staff in Washington and West Palm Beach to avoid their offices on Sunday following a shooting incident involving the former president.

According to an internal memo reported by Politico, Trump sustained a minor injury to his ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The memo urged campaign employees to refrain from commenting publicly about the shooting and acknowledged the heightened political polarization surrounding the ongoing election.

"Please be aware of the political polarization in this heated election," the memo stated.

The campaign reassured that Trump is in good spirits despite the incident.

The US Secret Service denied allegations that it had refused additional security for Trump before the Pennsylvania rally.

In a statement on X, a Secret Service spokesperson clarified, "False claims are circulating that a former president's team member requested additional security resources and was denied. This is completely untrue. In fact, we added security resources in line with the increased campaign activity."

Notably, Trump maintained his composure after the shooting, rejecting security's attempts to shield him. He exposed as much of his body as possible to the crowd, waved to his supporters, assured them of his well-being, and urged them to fight for the United States.