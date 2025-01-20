Trump announces series of "historic" executive orders

Shafaq News/ President Donald Trump announced, on Monday, that he will sign a series of "historic" executive orders.

During his inauguration ceremony, Trump stated that he will declare "a state of emergency on the United States' southern border with Mexico, deploy American troops to the southern border, and halt illegal entry into the United States." He also announced the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America", the cessation of wars, and the designation of gangs as "foreign terrorist organizations."

Trump added that the Panama Canal will be reclaimed and placed under US control, foreign countries will be subjected to tariffs and taxes to enrich American citizens, and the government will be directed to overcome record inflation and establish an external revenue service.

He continued, stating that astronauts will be "sent on missions to explore Mars and space," the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, the trade system will be reformed, a state of emergency in the energy sector will be declared, strategic reserves will be rebuilt, American energy will be exported to the world, and any officials dismissed due to COVID-19 will be reinstated.

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump took the oath of office as President of the United States at the Capitol in Washington, becoming the 47th US President.