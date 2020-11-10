Report

Trump: “WE WILL WIN”

Date: 2020-11-10T14:46:11+0000
Trump: “WE WILL WIN”

Shafaq news/ President Donald Trump is continuing to refuse the results of the 2020 US elections, writing a series of tweets on Tuesday that claimed “big progress” was being made in his legal battles against the electoral process.

The president posted multiple all-caps tweets on Tuesday, writing “WE ARE MAKING BIG PROGRESS. RESULTS START TO COME IN NEXT WEEK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

In a follow-up tweet, he added, “WE WILL WIN!”

Officials’ projections have already indicated President-elect Joe Biden secured more than the 270 electoral votes required to win the White House, while Trump only earned 214.

 

 

