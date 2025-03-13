Train crash kills 10 in Egypt

Shafaq News/ A train collided with a minibus in Egypt’s Ismailia province on Thursday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 12, according to local media and the Health Ministry.

Initial reports indicate that all those injured were minibus passengers. The death toll is expected to rise.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar is overseeing the response, with emergency teams dispatching 13 ambulances to the crash site on the Galbana–Al-Qantara Sharq road.

Authorities have not yet released details on the cause of the crash.

Egypt has a history of deadly train accidents, often attributed to poor maintenance and outdated infrastructure.