Top US lawmaker Nancy Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in Ukraine

Shafaq News/ A top US lawmaker led a Congressional delegation to Ukraine to meet with the country's president ahead of talks in Poland.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi travelled to Kyiv to "send an unmistakable and resounding message" that the US "stands firmly with Ukraine," the California Democrat said in a statement.

Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency after the vice president, is the highest-ranking US leader to visit Ukraine since the start of the war.

Footage released by Ukrainian officials showed Pelosi meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy surrounded by other US lawmakers.

In a video later released by Pelosi’s office, the speaker and Zelenskyy both thanked each other for their support in the war.

“We are here to say to you that we are with you until this fight is over," Pelosi said.

“We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done,” Pelosi added.

Pelosi said the Congressional delegation would continue its trip in southeast Poland and the capital, Warsaw, to meet with President Andrzej Duda and other senior officials.

Poland has received more than 3 million refugees from Ukraine since Russia launched its war in late February.

“We look forward to thanking our Polish allies for their dedication and humanitarian efforts,” she said.