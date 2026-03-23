Three mediators relay messages between US and Iran as Trump claims talks, Tehran denies

Shafaq News- Washington

Three regional mediators have relayed messages between the United States and Iran over the past two days, according to a US source cited by Axios, as President Donald Trump said talks were underway while Tehran denied any negotiations.

The source said Turkiye, Egypt, and Pakistan facilitated indirect contacts, with their foreign ministers holding separate discussions with White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“The mediation is ongoing and making progress. The discussion is about ending the war and resolving all outstanding issues. We hope to have answers soon,” a source familiar with the matter said.

Trump said on Monday that Washington had engaged in “productive” discussions with Iran and decided to delay planned strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure for five days, linking the pause to diplomatic efforts.

The postponement followed an earlier 48-hour deadline tied to maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, which the US administration later extended amid what it described as ongoing contacts.

An Iranian senior security source told Tasnim News Agency there were “no negotiations” with Washington, while Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Trump’s statements were “inaccurate” and accused the United States of using the delay to prepare for military action.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel would act to prevent a “bad deal” between Washington and Tehran. Speaking from his office in Tel Aviv, he said Israel was working to push Iran “to places it has not been before,” adding that Iran was “declining.”