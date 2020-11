Shafaq News / Hakkâri Turkish city revealed in a statement that the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) launched an attack yesterday evening, in which three citizens were killed.

The statement said that the party targeted with missiles and long-range rifles, road maintenance equipment, and workers, between two bases close to the Iraqi border.

For its part, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced in a statement that the Turkish forces launched an operation in the region to arrest the attackers.