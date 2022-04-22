Three Turkish soldiers killed in the Region, Erdogan says 

Shafaq News / Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced today that three soldiers were killed during the recent operation that Ankara launched in the Kurdistan Region.

Erdogan said that no less than 45 members of the Kurdistan Workers Party were also killed, noting that the party is "on the verge of death".

On April 18, the Turkish Minister of National Defense of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, announced launching an air and land operation that targeted facilities ranging from camps to ammunition stores.

The operation focused on the Iraqi regions of Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan, the ministry said in a statement. Alongside the air operation, commandos and special forces also participated, both by land and air.