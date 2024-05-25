Threat of military coup in Israel prompts military action

Shafaq News / An Israeli reserve soldier has threatened to disobey orders from the defense minister and army leadership, prompting the military prosecutor in Israel to instruct the military police to launch an urgent investigation.

The soldier, appearing masked and dressed in Israeli military attire in the video, threatened collective disobedience among reserve soldiers, as reported by Haaretz.

"We will show you how the true Jews win," the masked man said, threatening the Israeli defense minister and army commander that if the Gaza conflict ends under Hamas or the Palestinian Authority's rule, 100,000 Israeli reserve soldiers will refuse to obey orders.

The soldier declared, "We will listen to one leader, not the Defense Minister or Chief of Staff; it is the Prime Minister."

The video has been viewed tens of thousands of times since it was shared by Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the newspaper.

While the Israeli army has not confirmed whether the man in the video is a soldier, they stated that the military police have opened an investigation into the incident.

URGENT MEETING

In response, the Chief of Staff convened an urgent meeting of the leadership, simultaneous with the military police launching an investigation, according to an Israeli army spokesperson.

The video was filmed in what appears to be an abandoned building, with Hebrew writings on the wall behind.

In the footage, the speaker addresses Prime Minister Netanyahu, stating, "We, the reserve soldiers, have no intention of handing over Gaza to the Palestinian Authority, Hamas, or any other Arab entity."

"I tell you, Yoav Galant, if we do not continue until victory, 100,000 reserve soldiers will remain on the fence, and we will call upon the citizens of Israel to come to Gaza under our protection," he said.

The soldier threatened the army leadership with a "military coup," stating, "Either change your tone and realize that we seek victory, or we will follow only the Prime Minister." He added, "Do you want a military coup? We cannot return to our homes. We will show you what surrender and victory are, and we will show you how the true Jews prevail."

The newspaper reported that the man's statements in the video, along with their dissemination by Yair Netanyahu, may constitute criminal offenses due to incitement, punishable by up to five years in prison.

SERIOUS VIOLATION

The Israeli army spokesperson's office stated, "The behavior recorded in the video constitutes a serious violation of Israeli army orders and values, and may constitute a criminal offense."

Defense Minister Yoav Galant criticized Netanyahu for not ruling out the formation of an Israeli government in Gaza post-war.

Furthermore, the Israeli Prime Minister's explicit refusal to engage with Palestinian leadership after the Gaza conflict has sparked widespread disagreement among senior Israeli officials.