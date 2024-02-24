Thousands protest in Israel demanding hostages release, Netanyahu to resign

Shafaq News/ Thousands of Israelis protested in Tel Aviv, on Saturday, against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, calling for an end to the Gaza war and the release of the hostages held by Hamas, as the Israeli police used water cannons and horses to break up the huge demonstration.

The Times of Israel reported that the police used water cannons and horses for the first time since the war began to break up the demonstration of the detainees' families, and that the security forces arrested at least 18 protesters for failing to obey police orders.

According to the police, the protesters blocked roads in areas outside of the demonstration’s pre-approved boundaries and confronted the police when instructed to move.

The newspaper also said that the protesters had diverse demands, such as releasing the hostages in Gaza, holding early elections and removing Netanyahu, and seeking a diplomatic solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Along with the Tel Aviv protest, many other demonstrations were held in various Israeli cities with the same demands. The protests followed the ceasefire talks in Gaza, which began in Paris on Friday.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Saturday, " significant progress” resulted in the meeting in Paris between the US, Israel, Egypt and Qatar on the hostage and ceasefire deal amid the Gaza war.

A source stated to the Haaretz, "the talks were very good" and "great progress" was achieved in the meeting that occurred on Friday.

Notably, at least 29,606 Palestinians killed and 69,737 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel from the October 7 attacks stands at 1,139.