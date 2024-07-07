Thousands protest in Israel, demand hostages deal and elections

Shafaq News/ Thousands of Israeli protesters blocked highways and intersections in various parts of Israel, to demand the conclusion of a deal to release hostages in the Gaza Strip, and the holding of immediate legislative elections.

Israeli Media reported that the protesters targeted the residences of several ministers and members of the Knesset associated with the government coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Total failure! Total failure!" a small crowd yelled outside the house of cabinet minister Ron Dermer, a member of Netanyahu's inner circle.

These protests coincide with exactly nine months since the attack on the Gaza Strip surrounding settlements on October 7 by Hamas.

Israeli Channel 13 reported earlier that confrontations took place between police and demonstrators in Tel Aviv, and a water cannon was used to disperse them.

Other Israeli media reported that demonstrators blocked major streets in Tel Aviv. In response, Israeli police arrested several protesters and heightened security measures to prevent any potential unrest.

Some Israelis disagree with the protesters' aims and are pressing Netanyahu's government to disregard a deal and keep fighting until all the country's objectives have been met.

Israeli Prime Minister is under increasing pressure from opposition parties, the far-right, and the general public. A poll conducted in June revealed that 66% of Israelis want Netanyahu to exit politics, and 85% support the investigation into the events of October 7.

A more recent poll published by Channel 12 News last Friday indicates that 68% of Israelis believe the country is far from achieving the "total victory" in Gaza promised by Netanyahu, with only 23% feeling that Israel is close to this goal and 9% undecided.

Regarding elections, 43% of Israelis expressed that they should be held as soon as possible.

So far, Israel has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and Children, and injured about 87,000 others, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, with many more feared buried under rubble as much of the enclave has been destroyed and most of its 2.3 million residents displaced. The conflict has also led to widespread hunger and allegations of genocide, which Israel denies.