Third term opposed: Trump's approval rating hits new low

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dipped to its lowest level since returning to office nearly 100 days ago, a Reuters, Ipsos poll showed.

The national survey, conducted over six days and concluding on April 21, found that 42% of Americans approved of Trump’s performance—down from 43% three weeks earlier and 47% shortly after his January inauguration.

Although his approval rating remains higher than that of his predecessor Joe Biden, the poll showed that a broad segment of Americans has grown increasingly skeptical of Trump’s decisions. These include proposed penalties for universities he labels “too liberal” and his attempt to appoint himself chair of the Kennedy Center in Washington.

According to the poll, 83% of the 4,306 respondents said the president should follow federal court rulings, regardless of personal agreement.

Two-thirds of respondents said the president should not oversee major cultural institutions such as national museums and theaters.

Trump faced a net disapproval rating across several key issues, including inflation, immigration, taxes, and the rule of law. On immigration, 45% expressed support, while 46% disapproved.

Meanwhile, 59%, including a third of Republicans, said the United States is losing credibility on the international stage.

Asked about the possibility of a third presidential term, 75% opposed the idea, citing constitutional limits. Among Republican respondents, 53% said Trump should not pursue another term.